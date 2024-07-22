Boots boosts premium cosmetics line-up with Prada

Beauty and health retailer Boots has expanded its luxury beauty range by adding Prada Beauty into select stores and online.

The Italian fashion house is launching in Boots with a curated collection of more than 140 luxury cosmetic lines, including complexion, eye and lip products.

Highlights include Prada Beauty’s best-selling Skin Optimising Foundation, which is available in 33 shades, alongside its Dimensions Eyeshadow Palettes inspired by the brand’s fashion archive, and the viral pH-reactive Blushing Care Lip Balm.

Alice Rafferty, director of luxury beauty and cosmetics at Boots, said in a statement: “As the home of beauty on the high street, we are thrilled that Boots is now the largest stockist of Prada Beauty in the UK.

“We are committed to bringing the best in beauty to our customers and offer a choice of over 500 brands at Boots. With sales growth across our premium brands this year we are pleased to be bringing yet another iconic name to our beauty-loving customers.”

Prada Beauty joins the likes of Armani Beauty and YSL at Boots and is the latest in a series of high-profile beauty brands launching at the high street retailer, including Supergoop!, Laneige, and Made by Mitchell with 25 brands set to land in total over the summer.

The move is due to Boots continuing to overhaul the beauty shopping experience in its stores, following the successful introduction of premium beauty halls in 170 stores to date. Boots will now grow the footprint of thirty existing beauty halls to accommodate even more brands.