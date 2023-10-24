Boots launches new premium haircare category

Boots, the UK’s leading beauty retailer, has launched a new premium and professional haircare category to strengthen its beauty offering following customer demand.

The new haircare category will introduce more than 400 products from ten professional and salon brands to Boots customers, including Redken, L’Oréal Professionnel, Pureology, Ouai, Briogeo, FUL, Matrix, Color Wow, Drybar and Wella Professionals.

The new brands join Boots existing premium haircare ranges from Philip Kingsley, Bumble and Bumble, Coco & Eve and Arkive.

The move follows a surge in customer demand for professional haircare, leading Boots to add new salon-grade shampoos and conditioners and cult-favourite styling products, masks and treatments to make them even more accessible for customers.

Boots also added that haircare is a key pillar of Boots beauty offering with more than a third of customers (35 percent) having purchased a haircare product from the retailer in the last six months. The retailer now has more than 2,500 haircare products available in-store and online across all price points.

Jenna Ward, head of beauty reinvention at Boots, said in a statement: “Our customers trust Boots, and know that we will only bring them brands and products that we truly believe in. The launch of ten new premium and professional haircare brands means we’re making the most in-demand products even more accessible and giving our customers more choice across our extensive haircare offering.

“We continue to innovate and transform our beauty offering at Boots and, with over 250,000 searches for premium haircare brands on boots.com in the last 18 months, we knew this is what our customers wanted to see from us next.”

In addition, Boots has launched a new content-led haircare hub has launched online at Boots, with expert haircare education, inspiration and advice, alongside an online salon locator to help customers find their nearest salon offering L’Oréal Professionnel treatments and services.

It has also joined forces with independent hairdressers Live True London to launch a new salon-led retail space in Vauxhall, London. The Live True London x Boots concept combines a shopping area showcasing the retailer's haircare range with a fully functional hair salon, allowing customers to test and trial new brands and products before buying.

Boots is also trialling a new ‘Haircare Specialist’ role in its stores to offer personalised expertise and impartial product advice to customers across its premium haircare range. The new position will roll out into selected Boots stores later this year.