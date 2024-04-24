Boots own-brand becomes biggest Leaping Bunny-approved beauty range in the UK

Beauty and health retailer Boots has been named as having the biggest range of Leaping Bunny-approved own-brand beauty products on the UK high street.

The Leaping Bunny programme from Cruelty Free International, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, is a globally recognised standard for assessing cruelty-free cosmetics and personal care products.

More than 500 of Boot’s own-brand beauty products, including cosmetics, skincare, personal care and grooming are now Leaping Bunny-approved, which the retailer describes as a "big hop in the right direction for affordable and accessible cruelty-free beauty" as its prices start at 1.50 pounds.

The approval from Leaping Bunny will see Boots’ own-brand labels, such as Soltan, Natural Collection, Tea Tree and Witch Hazel, Boots Ingredients and Boots Vitamin C, joining previously accredited brands, including 17, Botanics, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle Beauty Co.

In 1975, Boots stopped conducting or commissioning animal testing on its own-brand products – 23 years ahead of the UK Government’s policy ban on cosmetics animal testing.