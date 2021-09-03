Boots to roll out 30 small-format beauty halls across the UK

Boots is to launch 30 new beauty halls across the UK, as part of its commitment to local high streets, with an innovative small-format design featuring brands Drunk Elephant, Fenty Beauty and MAC.

The investment forms part of the health and beauty retailer’s multi-format store strategy and aims to provide customers with greater access to the world’s leading beauty brands.

The 30 new beauty halls will be smaller versions of the reinvade beauty halls found in 60 Boots flagship stores such as Covent Garden in London and The Trafford Centre in Manchester. They will feature in smaller Boots stores in towns across the country, including Burton-on-Trent, Grantham and Newport.

Seb James, managing director at Boots UK, said in a statement: “We are so pleased to launch even more reinvented beauty halls on UK high streets, furthering our position as the UK’s number one for beauty.

“While our online sales continue to grow, the in-store experience is still hugely important, which is why we have continued to invest in our new-look beauty halls throughout the pandemic and beyond. As we are now out of lockdown and life is starting to look more normal, I am confident that our beautiful new beauty halls will help to drive more footfall into Boots as well as to local high streets more broadly.”

Each new beauty hall will feature trending zones, discovery areas and consultation spaces, and products including cult brands like Drunk Elephant, Fenty Beauty and MAC.

The launch forms part of Boots ongoing transformation strategy built around a growing digital proposition that complements its multi-format store footprint. It now offers reinvented beauty halls at 90 of its stores across the UK with the addition of these 30 smaller formats.

Boots is also adding more than 100 new Beauty Specialist roles as part of this next phase in the retailer’s beauty reinvention project. There are now over 700 Boots Beauty Specialists across the UK and their role is to provide personalised, brand-neutral beauty and skincare advice to customers for free in stores. They are fully trained by Boots including in empathy training, a unique programme based on brain science and human emotions, which allows them to further understand customers’ needs.

The new concept beauty stores will be rolled out before the end of the year in: Aberdeen, Athlone, Belfast, Brentwood, Burton On Trent, Carlisle, Crewe, Dundee, East Kilbride, Epsom, Fareham, Grantham, Grimsby, Hayle West, Hereford, Newport, Letterkenny, Londonderry, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Richmond, Romford, Rugby, Salisbury, Sevenoaks, Southend On Sea, Southport, Stratford Upon Avon, Sunderland, and Worthing.