Boots UK launches 400 health and beauty products on Deliveroo

Health and beauty retailer Boots UK is offering more than 400 products, such as cough and flu medicine to bestselling beauty brands like No7, The Inkey List and CeraVe on-demand in a partnership with Deliveroo.

The deal with takeaway food delivery site, Deliveroo marks Boots first on-demand delivery partnership and will offer its customers the chance to have health and beauty products delivered to their doors in as little as 20 minutes.

The partnership launches today, August 24, at 14 pilot stores across the UK from Boots stores in Birmingham (High Street), Brighton (North Street), Cambridge (Petty Curry), Edinburgh (Princes Street), Leeds (Trinity), Liverpool, (Clayton Square), London (Brent Cross, Croydon Whitgift Centre, Liverpool Street Station and Piccadilly Circus), Milton Keynes (Crown Walk), Newcastle (Eldon Square), Nottingham (Victoria Centre) and Southampton (Above Bar Street).

Boots added that the partnership could be expanded to more stores in the future if the pilot stores are successful.

Paula Bobbett, director of Boots.com at Boots UK, said in a statement: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo and have carefully selected over 400 products for its launch to help our customers get the things they need, when they need them.

“It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids. Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a new way to access our products quickly and easily.”

Boots customers can get beauty products in as little as 20 minutes with Deliveroo partnership

Boots said it saw a “continued rise” in online sales during successive lockdowns. Orders on boots.com were up 85 percent between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, compared to the same period the previous year and continue on a “strong trajectory”.

Prior to this deal with Deliveroo, Boots had only offered next-day click and collect and home delivery for online orders.

Deliveroo customers will be able to access more than 400 Boots products on demand, including food and drink options, medicines for minor ailments and bestselling No7 beauty products.

The Boots range includes: medicines for minor ailments such as coughs and colds, hay fever and mild pain, beauty products including No7, The Inkey List and CeraVe, toiletries and skincare favourites like tampons, deodorant and body lotion, and baby essentials from nappies to milk formula as well as children’s medicines like Calpol, as well as food and drink options with an assortment of sandwiches, snacks and drinks.

For the first time, customers can purchase Boots beauty exclusives such as No7 Restore and Renew Face Cream, No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5 percent Complex Night Concentrate and No7 Extreme Length Mascara through Deliveroo. Boots award-winning own brand ranges such as Soltan and Staydry will also be available, alongside bathroom cabinet essentials like plasters, vitamins and hand sanitiser.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer UKI at Deliveroo, added: “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Boots in 14 stores across the country. Boots is the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products. This partnership will mean more choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”