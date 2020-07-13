Boris Johnson says shoppers should be wearing face mask in stores

Boris Johnson has said UK shoppers should be wearing face masks inside stores amid growing criticism over the government’s lack of clarity on the issue.

Speaking to Sky News, the prime minister said masks offer a “great deal of value” in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. “What's been interesting on the face coverings issue in the last few months is the scientific evaluation of face coverings and their importance in stopping aerosol droplets, that's been growing,” he said.

“So, I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering, if you're going to be in a confined space and you want to protect other people and to receive protection in turn.”

The government has been criticised for its wishy-washy advice on face masks in recent weeks - at the moment they are mandatory on public transport but not in stores.

Johnson said the government would be looking into whether wearing them should be mandatory in stores and, if so, “what tools of enforcement” could be introduced. He also confirmed a further announcement on face masks would be made in the coming days.