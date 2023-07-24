Boss unveils elevated experience in upsized Liverpool store

German fashion brand Boss has revealed a “new-look space” in an upsized store on Liverpool One’s Paradise Street.

The label had opted to strategically relocate and significantly upsize last year, in what real estate firm Grosvenor said was one of its best-performing locations.

The move signals a 130 percent upsize in total trading area, with a 13,500 square foot flagship now providing a boost in showcasing opportunities for the brand.

Boss’ in-house team designed the store’s interior, where its menswear and womenswear collections will be housed, alongside seasonal capsule collections.

In addition to this, a bespoke made-to-measure service, personal styling appointments and click-and-collect facilities will also now be available.

Boss store, Liverpool One. Credits: Grosvenor.

In a release, Grosvenor’s senior asset manager, Rob Deacon, said: “Boss’ considerable upsize is another great endorsement of Liverpool One’s position as one of Europe’s leading retail and entertainment destinations.

“We are proud to welcome the brand’s new elevated store and to continue to host one of Boss’ best-performing locations in its portfolio, further enhancing Liverpool One’s line-up of leading international brands alongside local independents.”

The rejuvenated retail experience comes as Boss continues on its path to zhuzh up its brand identity, a move it revealed at the beginning of 2022 via a new logo and star-studded brand campaign.

Since then, the brand has been upping its efforts to further its refresh through new brand ambassadors, notable partnerships and bold fashion week events.