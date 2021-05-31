Bottega Veneta to open Williamsburg store

Bottega Veneta has opened a pop-up store in New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood. The news was reported by WWD.

Williamsburg has continued to grow as a retail destination in New York over the past several years with brands including J. Crew, Sandro, and Suitsupply opening stores there. Like most fashion brands, Bottega Veneta was dealt a hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but is working on rebounding.

Under the creative directorship of Daniel Lee, the brand has seen growth outside of the coronavirus pandemic. Bottega Veneta also takes a unique retail strategy having minimal social media presence after deleting their Instagram account in 2020.

While Bottega Veneta has seen growth in e-commerce, brick-and-mortar continues to be the bread and butter for luxury brands. As tourists are returning to New York City, it is an ample time tor brands to consider experimenting with pop-up shops. Bottega Veneta already has a strong New York presence with an Upper East Side store.