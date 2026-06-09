Bound to open first-ever store in Manchester

Independent British menswear brand Bound, known for bridging the gap between casual streetwear and smart contemporary fashion, is opening its first-ever flagship store in its hometown of Manchester this month.

Located at 34-36 Thomas Street, in the heart of the Northern Quarter, the 150 square foot store will house the brand’s core collections within a “clean, immersive environment designed to reflect its evolving identity,” while also retaining original architectural details of the double-fronted storefront, which dates back to the early 1900s.

Set to open on June 13, Bound founder Jake Messer said in a statement that he envisions the space “as more than a traditional retail store,” but rather “a community-focused destination where the brand can connect directly with its customers”.

Messer added: “I’ve always wanted to open a brick-and-mortar store in our hometown of Manchester, a city that has given me so much. I’m excited to give something back to the city through a retail experience that feels unique to Bound and the community around it.”