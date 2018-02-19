Boxpark secures planning permission for Wembley site

Boxpark and Quintain has secured planning permission for the largest Boxpark scheme to date in London’s Wembley Park.

Set to open in late 2018, Boxpark Wembley will be positioned in the heart of Wembley Park directly on Olympic Way, as part of a 500,000 square foot retail and leisure space transforming the area.

Unlike its Shoreditch sister site, Boxpark Wembley won’t be featuring fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands, instead it will house 27 food and beverage operators, a 20,000 square foot dedicated events space and 300 capacity venue.

Boxpark Wembley unit sizes will range from 500 square foot to 1,800 square foot, with the line-up of tenants expected to be announced in the coming months, ahead of the opening in autumn 2018.

Speaking about the submission, James Saunders, Chief Operating Officer of Quintain (delivering Wembley Park), said: “We’re thrilled to be able to say that Boxpark is now officially coming to Wembley Park. The opening will mark as huge step change in the transformation for the area, adding to the growing offer of shops, homes and activity already here.

“Set to open later this year, Boxpark Wembley will be a new destination for local people and the growing number of visitors to the area, to experience some of the best street food London has to offer. Boxpark is officially coming home, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Roger Wade, founder and chief executive of Boxpark added: “I’m delighted that the Boxpark Wembley planning has been approved. We are looking forward to working closely with our Development Partner Quintain, Brent Council and Wembley Park stakeholders Wembley Stadium, SSE Arena and LDO to deliver a world class fan village and street food destination.”

