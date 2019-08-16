Boxpark to open ten new sites in next five years

Boxpark, the shopping destination made of repurposed shipping containers, is set to open ten new sites over the coming five years.

Announced by the company’s CEO and founder, Roger Wade, the expansion will also see the launch of two brand new concepts: BoxOffice, a co-working space which will be incorporated into brand new Boxpark sites, and BoxHall, a new food hall concept. The Boxpark and BoxOffice schemes will be a 50,000 - 150,000-square-foot in size, while the BoxHall concepts will be 10,000-20,000-square-feet.