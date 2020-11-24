Brands joins Pack4Good initiative to eliminate unnecessary waste from packaging

With Black Friday just a few days away, a plethora of well-known brands are joining forces to eliminate the impact of packaging and waste.

A group of brands including Lush Cosmetics in the U.S, Stitch Fix, The Very Group and Saloni, have joined Pack4Good to tackle the extensive impact paper packaging is having on the world’s forests, biodiversity and climate.

According to Pack4Good three billion trees are currently cut down every year to make paper packaging. “As online sales continue to surge, we must ensure that measures are taken to reduce the reliance of packaging on forests,” the company said in a statement.

Currently 126 global brands including H&M, Bestseller Group, Stella McCartney, Ted Baker, Aritzia, Tensei, and Mara Hoffman are working with environmental non-profit Canopy to develop holistic, innovative packaging solutions through the Pack4Good initiative to reduce waste and keep forests standing. The pre-Black Friday boost to the campaign comes at a pivotal time as experts expect online sales to increase 25 percent to 35 percent over this holiday season.

“There’s no longer any need to use the last of the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests to ship and wrap everyday products,” stated Nicole Rycroft, Executive Director of Canopy. “In this turn around decade for our planet, the companies that are joining Pack4Good are demonstrating the leadership that must be taken to tackle paper packaging, and scale up low-impact alternatives. What better time to strengthen this movement than on the eve of one of the world’s busiest

Last year Black Friday sales saw over 93.2 million people shopping online, which resulted in a whopping 7.4 billion dollars in sales - an all-time record. This year those numbers could be even bigger. The additional packaging needed to meet this demand would intensify impacts on the world’s climate-rich forest ecosystems, as e-commerce shopping requires, on average, seven times more packaging.

The commitment Pack4Good partners are committed to ensuring that by the end of 2022 all their packaging is: ● Free of Ancient and Endangered Forests. ● Designed to reduce material use. ● Maximizing recycled and alternative Next Generation fibres (such as agricultural residues). ● Using FSC-certified wood when virgin forest fibre continues to be used.

Canopy launched the Pack4Good initiative in October 2019, and now includes the commitment of 126 companies, including fashion, beauty and grooming brands.

Image courtesy Eco-Age