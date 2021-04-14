Brands No Chaos and Scum open Covent Garden flagships

Independent skate shop No Chaos and cult brand Scum have opened London flagship stores in Covent Garden.

The two British brands have opened a 2,000 square foot unit at 3 Neal Street, with No Chaos opening occupying the first floor and Scum’s latest experiential and interactive concept in the basement.

The store has been designed by Jordan Cardy, the young English artist behind Scum, to form a youth club in the heart of the West End.

The space includes a half-pipe skate ramp, a selection of custom-made branded arcade games and a coffee bar. The experiential space will be bookable online for sessions and private events via the app.

Scum half-pipe

No Chaos’ store offers a range of apparel, skateboards and accessories from popular skate brands, while Scum features regular exclusive-to-store limited edition drops and the full Scum range.

“We are incredibly proud of the space we have created in our new home on Neal Street and are excited to finally (and safely) welcome everyone into our much-anticipated interactive store,” said No Chaos co-founder Jamie Wilson in a release.

He continued: “The vision for Scum’s basement designed by Jordan Cardy was to construct a creative and energetic skating location for beginners and professionals alike, offering a place to learn, explore and play. Covent Garden is an intensively imaginative location within the capital, and we are happy to be joining a family of exciting brands already within the area.”