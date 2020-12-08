Brands Vincentius and Tribus open flagships at Liverpool One

Two Liverpool-founded brands, Vincentius and Tribus, have opened new flagship stores at Liverpool One.

Independent retailer Vincentius has opened a 1,200 square foot boutique at 20 Manesty’s Lane offering the brand’s offering of fashion spanning footwear, menswear and childrenswear. The brand was founded in 2017 by brothers Thomas and Robert Hardwick.

Rob Hardwick, co-founder of Vincentius Bespoke, said in a statement: “After trading for some time in the city and establishing our clientele, relocating the Vincentius flagship to Liverpool One is an exciting milestone which will strengthen and elevate our business.

“Vincentius will complement Liverpool ONE’s great balance of independent brands and larger retailers, and we look forward to introducing more customers to our premium product range.”

Meanwhile, Swiss watch brand Tribus has opened a 100 square foot store on Wall Street. The brand was founded by three Liverpool-based brothers and produces watches engineered in Lugano, Switzerland. The brand is also the official global wristwatch and timing partner of Liverpool FC.