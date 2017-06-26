Brantano UK shuts down remaining stores

Brantano has shuttered its remaining stores in the UK, a move which has led to the total loss of 901 redundancies.

The move comes after joint administrators, Tony Barrell and Mike Jervis from PwC, were unable to find a buyer for the business. The footwear retailer first fell into administration in late March, afters its owner Alteri failed to find a buyer for the chain.

The administrators continued to trade as normal, while assessing the business strategy but were unable to continue normal operations, resulting in the closure of 69 stores in the UK. Brantano's brand and related intellectual property assets are currently being sold by Metis Partners.