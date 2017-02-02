Bravissimo to relocate Cardiff store

Lingerie retailer Bravissimo is set to relocate from Queens Arcade in Cardiff to the St David’s shopping centre this spring to create a 3,978 square foot regional flagship.

Located on the upper level on the Grand Arcade, in close proximity to John Lewis, the new store will be set across two floors and will stock Bravissimo’s full collection including own-brand lingerie, swimwear, and clothing. It will also sell a selection of lingerie and swimwear from other brands.

Sarah Tremellen, founder and chief executive of Bravissimo, said: “Designing the new store has given us a great opportunity to reflect the sense of community and fun within our brand.

“We aim to provide a really welcoming space for our customers to come and feel uplifted and good about themselves, and we can't wait to welcome them to our new shop in one of the UK’s leading retail hubs.”

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, a joint venture between Land Securities and Intu, Colin Flinn, regional director at Intu, said: “The addition of the Bravissimo flagship to St David’s portfolio will further strengthen the centre’s regional draw, and alongside our high-profile fashion brands the new larger store will appeal to the existing loyal customers in Wales.”

The news follows a successful 2016 for St David’s which saw the arrival of a number of fashion and lifestyle brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Kiehl’s, Footlocker and Seasalt. The shopping centre has more than 200 shops and restaurants and is anchored by the largest John Lewis outside of London as well as a Debenhams and Marks and Spencer.

Image: courtesy of Bravissimo