BRC calls for Apprenticeship Levy reform

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has called on the UK government to reform the Apprenticeship Levy, stating it is “no longer fit for purpose”.

In a public announcement, the organisation expressed the importance of apprenticeships for both employees and businesses, noting their ability to provide opportunity, skills and retraining for the workforce as retail takes a technological shift.

It further commented on the current Levy which it said is inflexible and “does not support essential courses that are needed for retail in 2022”.

The BRC is calling on the government to make the Levy more flexible, allowing the use of funds to support more young people in related programmes and support other training and short courses, which currently have to be a minimum of one year.

Additionally, it asked for the Levy funds to be used to cover a portion of apprenticeship costs outside of training, such as transport costs.

“The Levy amounts to little more than a tax…”

If the changes are made, the BRC stated that they will allow retailers to increase the number of apprenticeships they can offer, filling skills gaps and creating new opportunities for retail colleagues.

“For retailers who put money into this pot but cannot use it, the Levy amounts to little more than a tax and is a detriment to current and potential employees,” said the BRC’s chief executive, Helen Dickinson.

She continued: “Retailers continue to invest in their workforce, however the government must redouble its efforts to find broader usage opportunities for the Apprenticeship Levy to ensure the industry continues delivering on its mission of higher skilled, more product and better paid workforce. The benefits will be far-reaching and will help to create more jobs and boost local economies of areas which need it the most.”