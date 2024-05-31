BRC calls on UK politicians to revitalise footfall as figures drop again

UK footfall continued to decrease over the period of April 28 to May 25, according to new figures by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), leading to the organisation calling on politicians in the region to help revitalise shopping destinations.

Total footfall across the UK fell 3.6 percent YoY, up from a 7.2 percent decrease in April. Shopping centres took the strongest hit, dropping 4.5 percent, followed by high streets, where footfall decreased by 2.7 percent. Retail parks, meanwhile, also saw a drop of 2.3 percent.

In terms of nations, Scotland’s footfall came in at the lowest with a 5.4 percent drop, followed by Wales with a 5 percent decrease and England with a 3.4 percent drop. Northern Ireland’s footfall fell 3 percent, the smallest decrease out of the four.

The disappointing results have triggered BRC’s chief executive, Helen Dickinson, to emphasise the role politicians have in investing in the rejuvenation of shopping destinations.

With her comments coming ahead of the general election, Dickinson said: “A broken business rates system and outdated planning laws are holding back the industry - politicians of all stripes must address these issues.

“This will boost economic growth, lift consumer spirits, and help drive more shoppers back to our high streets and other retail destinations.”