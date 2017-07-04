BRC launches Grenfell Tower appeal

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), the trade association for UK retailers, has launched a Grenfell Tower Retail Appeal in partnership with the Retail Trust to raise funds for those affected by the fire in North Kensington, London last month.

The fire at the tower block on June 14 has left an estimated 80 people dead, along with hundreds homeless and injured in the blast, and the British Retail Consortium is hoping that its retail fund can help offer some practical support by raising money for those affected.

The British Retail Consortium, said in an open letter on the trade association’s website: “Like everyone across the country, we were shocked by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. Lives have been lost, scores of people were injured and homes were destroyed. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died and those awaiting news of loved ones.”

The appeal is in partnership with Retail Trust and Retail Week, with full details on how to donate located on their website: http://www.retailtrust.org.uk/grenfell-retail-appeal.

Luxury department store group Harrods has already donated 1 million pounds to the British Red Cross London fire relief fund, while Westfield London confirmed that it made an undisclosed donation to The Kensington and Chelsea Foundation Grenfell Tower appeal and the Evening Standard appeal.