Brioni opens its flagship store on Madison Avenue

London - Brioni has opened its newest flagship store on Madison Avenue, in Manhattan, New York.

Located at 688 Madison Avenue, the newest flagship store from the Kering-held label spans 5,974 feet across two floors. The new store is also the second store in the group’s retail portfolio to be designed by the David Chipperfield Architects group from Milan, following on from Brioni flagship store in Paris.

The new store is said to allow for an even better expression of the architects design and replaces Brioni current retail unit located on 57th Street. "We are delighted with our new store on Madison Avenue," said Gianluca Flore, Chief Executive Officer of Brioni in a statement. "The opening of this store is both key to Brioni’s strategy and to strengthening of our relationship with New York and the US market.”

The store’s design is said to reflect Brioni’s Italian roots, featuring grey Travertine floors and walls, as well as colored marble columns which act as the main design elements of its interior. The store’s furnishings consists of key velvet items inspired by the work of 20th century architects such as Albini and Mies van der Rohe, while lighting fixtures are integrated into the ceiling and used with ambient side lights to create the sense of a more intimate space. The store also featured two entrances, with the main one off Madison Avenue and another on 62nd Street.

The flagship store offers the full lifestyle range from Brioni, as well as a few designs from Justin O’Shea , Brioni’s former creative director, who left the role after one season earlier this year. The second floor offers more tailored and bespoke suits, complete with vintage inspired fitting rooms, whereas the ground floor offers the rest of Brioni’s lifestyle offering, including small leather goods, ties, shows, sweaters, shirts, jeans and accessories.

Photos: Courtesy of Brioni