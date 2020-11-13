Six & Sons, a sustainable concept store, and the UK department for international trade have collaborated to launch Britain’s first sustainable retail pop-up in the Netherlands.

The pop-up will present 23 sustainable and independent British brands which use recycled materials, provide an alternative to plastic, and use environmentally-friendly sources.

The event will run from November 16 to December 24 in Six & Sons’ flagship store in Amsterdam and there will be a range of products available including fashion, accessories, skincare, homewares and food and drink.

Due to Covid-19, many international trade fairs have been either postponed or cancelled. The department for international trade is providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with extra export support and alternative virtual networking opportunities.

Ilona Taillade, the co-founder of Six & Sons, said in a statement: “With this first concept, Six & Sons has created a blueprint for a pop-up dedicated to sustainable brands entering new markets, offering a low risk and economical kick-start that avoids burdens such as rent or local banking arrangements.

“It acts as a gateway for brands to enter and test a new market, and crucially helps to raise brand awareness among both consumers and potential buyers and distributors.”

UK minister for exports at the department for international trade, Graham Stuart, added: “It is wonderful that Six & Sons are providing a platform for UK businesses that share our passion for this issue to raise their profile in a new market. Through close collaboration, we can meet the UK’s 2050 net-zero emissions target, grow our exports and help others on their journey to net-zero too.”