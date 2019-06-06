British Brand Les Girls Les Boys is coming for the U.S. with inclusivity

Les Girls Les Boys, the London-based brand focusing on bringing inclusivity to the underwear, swim and casual wear industry, has touched down in the United States with its first-ever pop-up shop in New York.

According to the brand’s website, the pop-up shop is taking place at The Shoppe inside New York’s Freehand Hotel from June 5 to July 30. The shop opens up just before the city celebrates Pride, carrying limited-edition merchandise for the products. The pop-up store marks the beginning of Les Girls Les Boys’ relationship with the U.S. Market.

Founder Serena Rees, who founded luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur, aims to challenge the gender norms with Les Girls Les Boys as it continues to grow. The brand encourages diverse and cross-cultural mindsets as it pushes for fluidity.

Currently, the brand is already available in the U.S. through Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Revolve. According to a report by WWD, the brand has opened a New York office with a number of local hires to gear itself up for the American market.