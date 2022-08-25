British consumers underestimate the cost of online returns

Seven out of 10 British consumers consider the environmental impact of online returns, according to new research from retail agnostic app Slip, but 82 percent underestimate the actual cost of online returns to retailers.

Slip’s ‘Returns in the UK’ report reveals that while 62 percent of Brits would consider purchasing second-hand clothing to reduce their carbon footprint, only 12 percent of consumers under 30 consider the environment when making online returns.

The research reveals that the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a significant rise in both online shopping and the volume of online returns, and that convenience remains a key priority for many consumers, but for many the returns process is still time-consuming. Two-thirds (66 percent) of Brits report that their least favourite thing about the retail returns process is having to travel to a location such as a Post Office to drop off an item. While 66 percent of respondents would choose not to buy an item online if they had to pay for the return.

The findings also add that on average 64 percent of British consumers return products every few months, with 51 percent reporting that sizing issues is the most common reason for returns.