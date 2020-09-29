British Heart Foundation charity shop partners up with Depop

Since launching the British Heart Foundation (BHF) on Depop, it has made nearly 10,000 pounds for the charity through the sale of fashion items.

The BHF is the UK’s largest charity retailer and its eBay store is the largest online charity reseller in Europe. Its Depop online shop includes vintage dresses, tops, jackets, retro sportswear and luxury branded pieces.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director at the BHF, said in a statement: “We are delighted with the popularity of our Depop account and feel we have been truly embraced by its community of online shoppers who are looking for quality preloved items.

“The coronavirus crisis had a huge impact on the BHF’s income and will continue to do so for years to come. By shopping with the BHF via our Depop shop, you will help us continue our vital heart research, and support the 7.4 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases who need us now more than ever.”

Due to Covid-19, Depop has become the ideal platform for selling and donating clothing. However, the pandemic has meant the closure of 730 charity shops and the cancellation of many charity events, resulting in a net income falling of around 50 percent this financial year.

Peter Semple, chief marketing officer at Depop, added: “At Depop, we’ve always been focused on championing and believing in the value of second hand as an alternative to shopping new, and charity shops have always played a natural, yet huge, role in helping to increase demand for unwanted clothes.”

"Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been proud to be a valuable resource to charities like British Heart Foundation to help them continue to operate their businesses safely and successfully while physical retail closed, vital volunteering numbers decreased, and donations increased significantly.”