British Heart Foundation prepares to shutter 150 stores

Charity organisation and retail chain operator British Heart Foundation (BHF) has said it plans to close around 150 stores over the next two years as part of efforts to maintain commercial sustainability across its retail network.

Around 90 stores are proposed to shutter by the end of March 2027, with the remaining locations expected to follow by March 2028. Its online retail channels, including the website and Ebay store, will not be impacted.

As part of the proposals, BHF is further anticipating a reduction in the central teams and functions supporting retail operations. Affected retail stores and colleagues will be notified this financial year.

The announcement follows a strategic review of the business, initiated amid rising costs and changing consumer behaviours that made some locations no longer financially feasible. While the BHF said that its financial position remains “ healthy”, it was looking to contribute vital funds to power further research into cardiovascular disease.

Management recognised the closures will be difficult for colleagues and volunteers, and underlined a commitment to support those impacted.

The urgent nature of the retail review was highlighted by chief commercial officer, Allison Swaine, who said: “Change is essential so we can continue to serve communities across the UK and raise the funds that power our lifesaving research.”

In her own statement, BHF’s chief executive, Charmaine Griffiths, added: “Like most retailers, we are facing an exceptionally challenging trading environment. Cardiovascular disease remains one of the UK’s biggest killers and our priority is funding research to save lives. We must take the difficult step to close some of our shops to sustain retail’s important contribution to funding BHF’s groundbreaking research.”