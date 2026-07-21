British Heart Foundation to Close 87 Shops as Resale Apps Reshape Charity Donations
The British Heart Foundation has named the first 87 shops set to close under a wider plan to shut around 150 of its roughly 640 UK locations by March 2027. The list spans England, Scotland and Wales, including branches in Bath, Blackpool, Camden, Durham, Plymouth and Sunderland, along with several larger Home Stores in Brighton, Hull and Salford. A further 63 stores remain under review for possible closure by March 2028.
The charity's retail net profit fell from 18.8 million pounds in 2024 to 3.6 million pounds in the year to March 2025, according to The Guardian. Chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said in June the charity is "facing an exceptionally challenging trading environment," and that the closures are needed to protect retail's contribution to its cardiovascular research funding.
BHF is not acting in isolation. Cancer Research UK announced it is shrinking its core chain from around 500 shops to roughly 320, closing 90 by May 2026 and up to 100 more by April 2027, according to the charity's own retail restructuring announcement. Its retail income and costs for the year to March 2025 were nearly matched at 120.8 million and 120.0 million pounds respectively, per its published accounts. Oxfam, meanwhile, cut 250 of its 2,100 UK staff to reduce its wage bill, as reported by BBC citing the charity's financial disclosures.
Charity retailers have also pointed to a shift in donation quality tied to the growth of resale platforms. Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, has told The Telegraph member charities are increasingly missing out on the higher-value items they once received, as donors sell them directly on apps like Vinted and Depop instead. "A lot of our members have said they no longer get the high-quality items they used to receive," she said in 2025.
BHF said customers can continue shopping and donating at affected branches until they close, after which donations can be redirected to nearby shops, collection points, home collection services or its postal donation scheme. Affected staff will be offered support and possible redeployment, and volunteers are expected to be offered roles at other locations.
Here's a complete list of the 87 British Heart Foundation shops set for closure:
Armley, 32 Town Street, LS12
Aberdare, 8 Commercial Street, CF44
Alfreton, 2 Severn Square, Institute Lane, DE55
Ashton-Under-Lyne, 36 Warrington Street, OL6
Abingdon, 36 Bury Street, OX14
Ashbourne, 16 St John Street, DE6
Alfreton (Home Store), 47/51 High Street, DE55
Bedworth, 30 All Saints Square, CV12
Burnley, 86 St James’s Street, BB11
Blyth, 24 Regent Street, NE24
Beckenham, 168 High Street, BR3
Balham, 184 Balham High Road, SW12
Barnet, 123 High Street, EN5
Bath, 8 Green Street, BA1
Brighton (Home Store), 95 -97 London Road, BN1
Bangor, Unit 5, The Menai Shopping Centre, LL57
Blackpool, 48 -50 Church Street, FY1
Cannock, 21 Market Place, WS11
Clacton, 38 Station Road, CO15
Coalville, 28 Belvoir Shop Centre, LE67
Christchurch, 54 High Street, BH23
Cleveleys, 1 Crescent West, FY5
Consett, 6 Middle Street, DH8
Chorley, Unit 5, Market Walk, PR7
Camden, 65 High Street, NW1
Crawley (Home Store), 44 -46 The Broadway, RH10
Chesterfield, 28 Middle Pavement, The Pavements Shopping Centre, S40
Chatham (Home Store), 8-9 Pentagon Centre, ME4
Dunstable, 27 Broadwalk, LU5
Durham, 79 North Road, DH1
Dumfries, 60 High Street, DG1
Dewsbury, 9 Foundry Street, WF13
Dalkeith, 3 Jarnac Court, EH22
Dumfries (Home Store), Unit 12/13, Loreburne Shopping Centre, DG1
Eastbourne, 165 Terminus Road, BN21
Elgin, 165 High Street, IV30
Eccles, 1 The Mall, M30
Finchley, 718 High Road, N12
Falmouth, 43 Market Street, TR11
Fulham, 338 North End Road, SW6
Fakenham, 10 Millers Walk, NR21
Formby, 1 The Cloisters, Halsall Lane, L37
Grays, 5 North Mall, The Grays Shopping Centre, RM17
High Wycombe, 18 White Hart Street, HP11
Hawick, 64 High Street, TD9
Harlow, 1 East Walk, CM20
Hammersmith, 127 King Street, W6
Huyton, 37 Derby Road, L36
Hornchurch, 78 High Street, RM12
Helston, 37 Meneage Street, TR13
Holsworthy, 22 The Square, EX22
Hartlepool (Home Store), 103-105 Middleton Grange, TS24
Harpurhey (Home Store), Unit A, Harpurhey Shopping Centre, M9
Hull (Home Store), 266 -268 Holderness Road, HU9
Hereford, 13 Elgin Gate, HR4
Harrow (Home Store), 57 St Anne’s Road, HA1
Ilkeston, 41 Bath Street, DE7
Keighley, 12 Cooke Lane, Airedale Centre, BD21
Kendal, 30 Highgate, LA9
Long Eaton, 14 Market Place, NG10
Long Eaton (Home Store), Unit 2, Eaton Court , NG10
Llanelli (Home Store), 13 Vaughan Street, SA15
Minehead, 4 The Parade, TA24
Newbury, 5 Mansion House Street, RG14
Newton Aycliffe, 40 Beveridge Way, DL5
New Milton, 73 Station Road, BH25
Nuneaton (Home Store), 6-14 Stratford Street, CV11
Newport, 63 High Street, PO30
Ormskirk, 18 Burscough Street, L39
Plymouth, 60 Cornwall Street, PL1
Poole (Home Store), 348 – 350 Ashley Road Parkstone, BH14
Perry Barr (Home Store), Unit 45, One Stop SC, B42
Rhyl, 42 High Street, LL18
Rayleigh, 137 High Street, SS6
Shrewsbury, 1 Mardol/15 Claremont St, SY1
Spalding, 2/2a Market Place, PE11
South Shields, 77 King Street, NE33
Stockton-on-Tees, 119-120 High Street, TS18
Sunderland, 37 Blandford Street, SR1
Swansea, 234 Oxford Street, SA1
Salford (Home Store), 83 -84 Raven Way, M6
Salisbury, 52 -54 New Canal, SP1
Sutton Coldfield, Units 6 -7 Red Rose Centre, B72
Uckfield, 122-126 High Street, TN22
West Bromwich (CLR), 221 High Street, B70
Worksop (Home Store), 2 Bridge Place, S80
Wrexham (Home Store), 31 Regent Street, LL11