British Heart Foundation to Close 87 Shops as Resale Apps Reshape Charity Donations

The British Heart Foundation has named the first 87 shops set to close under a wider plan to shut around 150 of its roughly 640 UK locations by March 2027. The list spans England, Scotland and Wales, including branches in Bath, Blackpool, Camden, Durham, Plymouth and Sunderland, along with several larger Home Stores in Brighton, Hull and Salford. A further 63 stores remain under review for possible closure by March 2028.

The charity's retail net profit fell from 18.8 million pounds in 2024 to 3.6 million pounds in the year to March 2025, according to The Guardian. Chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said in June the charity is "facing an exceptionally challenging trading environment," and that the closures are needed to protect retail's contribution to its cardiovascular research funding.

BHF is not acting in isolation. Cancer Research UK announced it is shrinking its core chain from around 500 shops to roughly 320, closing 90 by May 2026 and up to 100 more by April 2027, according to the charity's own retail restructuring announcement. Its retail income and costs for the year to March 2025 were nearly matched at 120.8 million and 120.0 million pounds respectively, per its published accounts. Oxfam, meanwhile, cut 250 of its 2,100 UK staff to reduce its wage bill, as reported by BBC citing the charity's financial disclosures.

Charity retailers have also pointed to a shift in donation quality tied to the growth of resale platforms. Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, has told The Telegraph member charities are increasingly missing out on the higher-value items they once received, as donors sell them directly on apps like Vinted and Depop instead. "A lot of our members have said they no longer get the high-quality items they used to receive," she said in 2025.

BHF said customers can continue shopping and donating at affected branches until they close, after which donations can be redirected to nearby shops, collection points, home collection services or its postal donation scheme. Affected staff will be offered support and possible redeployment, and volunteers are expected to be offered roles at other locations.

Here's a complete list of the 87 British Heart Foundation shops set for closure:

Armley, 32 Town Street, LS12

Aberdare, 8 Commercial Street, CF44

Alfreton, 2 Severn Square, Institute Lane, DE55

Ashton-Under-Lyne, 36 Warrington Street, OL6

Abingdon, 36 Bury Street, OX14

Ashbourne, 16 St John Street, DE6

Alfreton (Home Store), 47/51 High Street, DE55

Bedworth, 30 All Saints Square, CV12

Burnley, 86 St James’s Street, BB11

Blyth, 24 Regent Street, NE24

Beckenham, 168 High Street, BR3

Balham, 184 Balham High Road, SW12

Barnet, 123 High Street, EN5

Bath, 8 Green Street, BA1

Brighton (Home Store), 95 -97 London Road, BN1

Bangor, Unit 5, The Menai Shopping Centre, LL57

Blackpool, 48 -50 Church Street, FY1

Cannock, 21 Market Place, WS11

Clacton, 38 Station Road, CO15

Coalville, 28 Belvoir Shop Centre, LE67

Christchurch, 54 High Street, BH23

Cleveleys, 1 Crescent West, FY5

Consett, 6 Middle Street, DH8

Chorley, Unit 5, Market Walk, PR7

Camden, 65 High Street, NW1

Crawley (Home Store), 44 -46 The Broadway, RH10

Chesterfield, 28 Middle Pavement, The Pavements Shopping Centre, S40

Chatham (Home Store), 8-9 Pentagon Centre, ME4

Dunstable, 27 Broadwalk, LU5

Durham, 79 North Road, DH1

Dumfries, 60 High Street, DG1

Dewsbury, 9 Foundry Street, WF13

Dalkeith, 3 Jarnac Court, EH22

Dumfries (Home Store), Unit 12/13, Loreburne Shopping Centre, DG1

Eastbourne, 165 Terminus Road, BN21

Elgin, 165 High Street, IV30

Eccles, 1 The Mall, M30

Finchley, 718 High Road, N12

Falmouth, 43 Market Street, TR11

Fulham, 338 North End Road, SW6

Fakenham, 10 Millers Walk, NR21

Formby, 1 The Cloisters, Halsall Lane, L37

Grays, 5 North Mall, The Grays Shopping Centre, RM17

High Wycombe, 18 White Hart Street, HP11

Hawick, 64 High Street, TD9

Harlow, 1 East Walk, CM20

Hammersmith, 127 King Street, W6

Huyton, 37 Derby Road, L36

Hornchurch, 78 High Street, RM12

Helston, 37 Meneage Street, TR13

Holsworthy, 22 The Square, EX22

Hartlepool (Home Store), 103-105 Middleton Grange, TS24

Harpurhey (Home Store), Unit A, Harpurhey Shopping Centre, M9

Hull (Home Store), 266 -268 Holderness Road, HU9

Hereford, 13 Elgin Gate, HR4

Harrow (Home Store), 57 St Anne’s Road, HA1

Ilkeston, 41 Bath Street, DE7

Keighley, 12 Cooke Lane, Airedale Centre, BD21

Kendal, 30 Highgate, LA9

Long Eaton, 14 Market Place, NG10

Long Eaton (Home Store), Unit 2, Eaton Court , NG10

Llanelli (Home Store), 13 Vaughan Street, SA15

Minehead, 4 The Parade, TA24

Newbury, 5 Mansion House Street, RG14

Newton Aycliffe, 40 Beveridge Way, DL5

New Milton, 73 Station Road, BH25

Nuneaton (Home Store), 6-14 Stratford Street, CV11

Newport, 63 High Street, PO30

Ormskirk, 18 Burscough Street, L39

Plymouth, 60 Cornwall Street, PL1

Poole (Home Store), 348 – 350 Ashley Road Parkstone, BH14

Perry Barr (Home Store), Unit 45, One Stop SC, B42

Rhyl, 42 High Street, LL18

Rayleigh, 137 High Street, SS6

Shrewsbury, 1 Mardol/15 Claremont St, SY1

Spalding, 2/2a Market Place, PE11

South Shields, 77 King Street, NE33

Stockton-on-Tees, 119-120 High Street, TS18

Sunderland, 37 Blandford Street, SR1

Swansea, 234 Oxford Street, SA1

Salford (Home Store), 83 -84 Raven Way, M6

Salisbury, 52 -54 New Canal, SP1

Sutton Coldfield, Units 6 -7 Red Rose Centre, B72

Uckfield, 122-126 High Street, TN22

West Bromwich (CLR), 221 High Street, B70

Worksop (Home Store), 2 Bridge Place, S80

Wrexham (Home Store), 31 Regent Street, LL11