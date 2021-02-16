British Heart Foundation urges retailers to donate excess stock

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has launched an urgent call to retailers and businesses to donate their excess stock or unwanted assets to help support the charity during the pandemic.

The organisation said it has faced the most challenging year in its 60-year history, with the pandemic having a “devastating impact” on its income, cutting research funding in half.

The BHF’s 730 nationwide stores are temporarily closed under the current lockdown.

The charity is now appealing for donated end of line or surplus stock from businesses across retail, manufacturing, technology and others to sell online and in-store once they can reopen.

“Even industrial or other items not normally associated with charity shops can be incredibly valuable, so the BHF is urging companies to get in touch to help expand its range,” the BHF said in a release.

Karen O’Donoghue, head of retail partnerships at the BHF, said the charity has struggled to keep donations at a steady level while stores have been closed.

“Companies that are able to support by donating excess stock, or any unwanted resalable items, will not only be helping to raise vital funds for heart research but will also be reducing waste, subsequently adding to their sustainability credentials,” she said.