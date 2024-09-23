British luxury outerwear brand Marfa Stance opens two pop-up stores in New York City

British luxury, modular outerwear brand Marfa Stance has made its official return to New York City with the opening of not one, but two pop-up locations.

The first of the two pop-ups is the brand’s flagship location on the Upper East Side. Running from September 18 to December 29, the first pop-up will be accompanied by a return residency at downtown Tribeca, open from September 18 to October 31.

“Opening two stores in our home away from home in NYC is a monumental moment for Marfa Stance. Despite being a British-founded and designed brand, we have an incredible community and following in the US, so NYC made perfect sense to expand our retail presence across the pond,” said Georgia Dant, founder of Marfa Stance, in a statement.

“Re-opening our much-loved TriBeCa store follows on from the previous success of pop-ups we’ve hosted in the space since 2021. The Upper East Side is new for us, and we feel very lucky to have stores in both uptown and downtown NYC. Both locations will be thoughtfully curated with exclusive product edits, offering different experiences for our community whichever location.”

Founded by Georgia Dant, Marfa Stance aims to redefine traditional fashion by creating pieces meant to be upgraded, not discarded. The brand offers a continuous collection, a modular wardrobe of Italian-made garments and adaptable accessories designed for all-season functionality that provide exceptional versatility through innovative layering options.

Providing customers with several options to choose from, including detachable hoods, colliers and liners, pieces are designed to fit together season after season rather than going on sale.

“Our community are what makes Marfa Stance special, so we knew how important it was to have a physical presence for our customers to have the agency to design their own unique pieces in person with our team,” added Dant in a statement. “We can’t wait to see familiar faces and welcome new friends through the doors and we are in the midst of planning a line-up of in-store activations, featuring founder appearances and special guests.”

Joining other boutique stores on the Upper East Side and in the Tribeca neighbourhoods, the Marfa Stance pop-up stores are located at 23 East 67th Street and 72 Warren Street respectively.