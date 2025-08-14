British retailer Boden to open debut US store in Georgia

British fashion and lifestyle retailer Boden is set to open its first full-priced US retail store in Atlanta, Georgia.

Located at 5165 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta, the 2,000 square-foot store is slated to open mid-November and will offer a curated selection of the retailer’s womenswear collection, including outerwear, partywear, knitwear, and tailored suits, according to news reports.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our first U.S. store at Avalon,” said Katherine Danneberg, chief commercial officer of Boden, in a statement. “The American customer has embraced Boden with such warmth and enthusiasm over the years, so it feels like the right moment to bring our brand to life in a physical space. We couldn’t think of a better home than Alpharetta for this exciting new chapter.”

The US store concept will be based on Boden’s signature aesthetic, with bright, bold colors and unanticipated print combinations. “We’re honored that Boden will debut its first store stateside at Avalon,” said Adam Schwegman, head of retail leasing at Jamestown, in a statement. “This vibrant brand really complements our leasing vision for the property and is a huge testament to the destination we’ve worked hard to create over the past decade.”

The new store opening builds on Boden’s strong online following across the US, which has grown after launching in 2002, and its wholesale presence in department store chain Nordstrom. “There’s something special about shopping in person and getting to know a brand in real life versus through its catalogue or digital footprint,” added Schwegman. “We’re excited to offer that experience with Boden to the North Atlanta community.”

The retail debut will also mark Boden’s first full-price location in the US, as the retailer has operated an outlet store in downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania, since the summer of 2020. Items at the outlet location, conveniently located 11 miles from Boden’s US distribution center in Pittston, are priced similarly to sample sales Boden hosts in cities like Boston, Pittsburgh, and White Plains, New York, with coats listed at 75 dollars, shoes and dresses at 50 dollars, and t-shirts at 20 dollars.

Originally founded in 1991 as a mail-order catalogue by Johnnie Boden, with a now-discontinued menswear offering. Remaining at the retailer’s helm as owner and creative director, Boden has grown over the years into an international omnichannel retailer, with customers in the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, France, and Australia.