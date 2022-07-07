British shoppers are looking for cleanliness, customer service and low cost

When British consumers go shopping, they are looking for the “three Cs” - cleanliness, customer service and low cost, according to new research.

Retail property consultancy Colliers found that affordability and customer service scored 13 times higher than any other considerations when it came to spending in shops in its Midsummer Retail Report, ‘Ripping Up the Rulebook – All Change for UK Retail Property'.

Colliers’ added that while measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are no longer seen as important, a legacy from the pandemic means that people have “become more fastidious in their approach to cleanliness”.

Paul Matthews, co-head of retail strategy at Colliers, said in a statement: “After more than two years of restrictions on how and where they shopped, UK shoppers have emerged with a new set of attitudes and priorities.

“Whilst the habits of mask wearing and social distancing are diminishing, there is clearly a new emphasis on cleanliness and this has ramifications for retailers and also the landlords of shopping centres and retail parks.”

The survey, conducted by YouGov, also found that researching online and buying in-store had a significantly higher net importance compared to browsing in-store and buying online, 37 percent compared to 1 percent.

David Fox, co-head of Colliers’ retail team, added: “Interestingly, the research shows that there is a growing trend for people to research products online but then purchase them in a store. It shows the importance of physical stores where people can see, feel and try products and to speak to someone about them face-to-face. This trend will only be encouraged as more retailers charge for returning items via couriers but promote in-store returns and exchanges.

“The research demonstrates that - as omni-channel retailing matures and people develop preferences for what they buy online and what they want to shop for in-person - if brands can get their offer right then there will be no shortage of willing shoppers heading for high streets, shopping centres and retail parks across the country.”