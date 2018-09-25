British tailoring house Lutwyche opens first pop-up

Lutwyche, the British bespoke tailoring house founded by Tony Lutwyche in 2000, has opened its first pop-up shop in London to showcase the best of British tailoring from its Tony Lutwyche Academy range.

Located on Sackville Street in London’s Mayfair, the Lutwyche pop-up will be open until late February 2019 and is situated just below the tailors private showroom.

The pop-up will be selling the bespoke suits from the Tony Lutwyche Academy collection, which normally retail at 2,500 pounds, and for a limited time they will be sold at an introductory price of 1,250 pounds.

Each piece from the collection is made-to-measure, with the sleeves and trousers finished off to the correct length in the workshop, and each suit can take approximately 60 hours to create from scratch, by hand. Key styles include plain and pinstripe styles in navy and grey.

All made in the UK, the ready-to-wear collection was born as a way to teach skills to the next generation of Lutwyche tailors. Each suit made by the Academy is checked thoroughly by the experienced cutters and tailors as well as the quality control team to ensure the highest standard.

Lutwyche acquired its own workshop in 2006 and has since been producing clothing under its own name, but also for the stalwarts of Savile Row and a number of well-known high fashion brands. The Academy means that Lutwyche’s cutters and tailors are able to train up fresh new talent who are keen to join the trade as well as cross-training their colleagues in other specialities.

The Lutwyche is open until February 2019 at 26 Sackville Street, Mayfair, London.