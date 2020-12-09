Brits set to spend 873 million pounds on Christmas stocking fillers

More than a third of Brits are planning to buy stocking fillers for loved ones this year, equating to 873 million pounds spend across the nation, according to new research from American Express.

A Christmas stocking is the quintessential festive gift and Brits are set to spend an average of 45 pounds on stocking fillers, ranging from chocolate, food or drink, fragrances, socks and beauty products for adults.

Those planning to adorn mantelpieces with stockings will gift an average of four stockings each, with nearly three in five (57 percent) buying for their children, 35 percent buying for a partner and one in five will buy for a parent (20 percent).

Over a quarter (26 percent) of shoppers will give a stocking for the first time this year, with 20 percent stating that they are choosing stockings because they can “give smaller, lower cost presents to more people”.

When it comes to where consumers are shopping for their stocking fillers, nearly a third of shoppers (32 percent) are opting for local independent stores, with 54 percent saying it’s because they want to support these shops in this challenging year. While nearly two in five (37 percent) want to find gifts people won’t have seen elsewhere, and nearly a third (32 percent) enjoy browsing for inspiration.

The American Express research conducted by Opinium surveyed 2,000 adults and was launched to coincide with its Shop Small campaign, which offers its customers 5-pound statement credit when they spend 10 pounds or more in-store at participating businesses.