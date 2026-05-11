Brochu Walker to open first international flagship this summer

Los Angeles-based Brochu Walker, known for its "quiet luxury" aesthetic, is set to open its debut international flagship in Seoul, South Korea, in July, as part of the brand’s global evolution strategy. Brochu Walker has secured a 7,152 square foot store at Apgujeong-ro 42-gil 26, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, which will house five floors, including two floors for retail and a VIP private suite.

Set to open on July 18, the flagship is being designed by Seoul-based Blurker Design Studio as “a sanctuary,” placing an emphasis on natural materials, soft light, and architectural balance. Key design elements will include Italian marble, quartz, natural oak and Olive trees.

In a statement, the brand said the space will aim to “invite a calmer, more intentional way of experiencing the brand”.

Karine Dubner, chief executive officer and chief creative officer of Brochu Walker, who acquired the company in 2013, said that Seoul was chosen as its first international market as it is a “natural extension of the brand's California roots,” and that the flagship will be a designed as “a fusion between California ease and Korean heritage, a space that feels warm, personal, and quietly confident”.

Brochu Walker selects South Korea for debut international store

Brochu Walker campaign Credits: Brochu Walker

Dubner added: “Seoul is one of the most influential fashion markets in Asia today. The customer is incredibly discerning, she values quiet luxury, premium materials, and pieces that feel personal rather than loud.

“In Korea, how you dress is a form of respect, whether you’re meeting, working, or dating. That emotional relationship with apparel mirrors how we design: pieces meant to be lived in, versatile, and worn with intention. Seoul isn’t just an expansion for us, it’s a conversation we’ve been wanting to have for a long time.”

Alongside the flagship expansion, Brochu Walker also announced Korean actress Cha Joo Young as the brand’s first Korean ambassador, highlighting the importance of this market for the brand.

Brochu Walker operates several boutiques across the US, including Carmel and Montecito in California, Westport in Connecticut, Southampton in New York and Buckhead Village in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alongside its Seoul store, the brand is planning to open new stores in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, in late 2026.