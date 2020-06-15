Brooks Brothers reopens UK stores

Brooks Brothers has welcomed its customers back to its UK stores.

The American clothing brand has reopened all five of the stores it operates in the UK and Ireland, though with new safety measures to adhere to local guidelines and health initiatives.

The company is asking all customers to wear face masks when visiting stores, and will limit the number of customers allowed in stores at a time. It is also instilling social distancing measures between store associates and shoppers.

Brooks Brothers is also offering new services to make in-store shopping safer for customers. Shoppers can book appointments from home or schedule one-to-one video appointments with store associates to have an in-store shopping experience from home.

“We are excited to complete, with UK & Ireland, the re-opening phase of all our directly operated stores in Europe," said Luca Gastaldi, CEO EMEA of Brooks Brothers, in a statement. "It is exciting and positive to welcome our clients back in-store, strengthening the timeless bonds we have built with our customers over the past 2 centuries. Our stores are an integral part of our brand DNA and we have taken the past few months carefully considering how we can adapt our shopping experience to modern requirements, keeping the safety of our customer in mind."

Image: Brooks Brothers