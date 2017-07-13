Brora announces first high street concession

Luxury Scottish cashmere and fashion brand Brora has announced that it is launching concessions for the first time on the high street with a retail partnership with department store John Lewis.

Launching this Autumn, Brora will be opening its first series of womenswear concessions in selected John Lewis stores including Cambridge, Southampton, and Glasgow, which are set to open in early September, with more concessions planned for 2018.

Victoria Stapleton Brora’s founder and creative director said: “We are very excited about becoming part of the John Lewis family. They hold so many of the same values as we do and I am sure customers who are not already familiar with the breadth of the Brora collections will be pleasantly surprised!”

Since its inception in 1993, Brora has sold exclusively through its own retail outlets, however, the cashmere brand notes in a press statement that with its shared business values such as supporting British jobs and manufacturing that John Lewis made a great fit to expand the brand to a different audience.

Perushka De Zoysa, John Lewis womenswear buyer, added: ”Brora creates beautiful, quality cashmere and is focused on supporting local craftsmanship, perfect for our customers. We look forward to bringing their products to life exclusively on the high street at John Lewis.”

The Brora autumn/winter 2017 collection will also be sold on JohnLewis.com .

Image: courtesy fo Brora