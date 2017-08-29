Brora to open in Glasgow

Luxury Scottish cashmere and fashion brand Brora is to open its first standalone store in Glasgow next month on Ingram Street.

Launching with the brand’s autumn/winter 2017 collection on September 14, the opening will come just a day after the label launches its first multi-brand partnership with John Lewis, which debuts in four of its department stores on September 13.

In Glasgow, Brora has secured a 750 square foot unit on the well-known designer fashion destination street, Ingram Street, situated in prime position next door to Mulberry in close proximity to Gant, Armani, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren.

Brora founder and creative director Victoria Stapleton said: “We have been keen to open a shop in Glasgow for a while now; when the stunning corner pitch became available on Ingram Street, we were quick to decide!

“We have many loyal local customers, who I'm sure will be pleased to see our Scottish made cashmere & ever growing clothing collection available in the heart of Scotland's retail centre.”

Brora has 14 stores in some of the UK’s prominent shopping hotspots, including Sloane Square, Covent Garden, and Marylebone High Street in London, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Bath, and Harrogate. It also has a single international store on Madison Avenue in New York.

Images: courtesy of Brora