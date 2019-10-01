Browns launches fashion app

Browns has launched a fashion app, with the aim of putting “style staples and next-generation favourites” at their customer's fingertips.

The Browns Fashion app will feature more than 500 new products each week from brands including Bottega Veneta, Prada and Gucci, alongside “exclusive drops” and capsule collections from new designers, which will be handpicked by the retailer’s fashion experts.

At the heart of the app is exclusive shoppable editorial content, which has been created to celebrate the “Browns visual aesthetic” and includes articles, interviews and videos.

The idea of the app is to make it easier for consumers to shop and offers fast browsing, wish list services, easy checkout, express shipping to more than 160 countries and free returns.

In addition, customers can also enable early bird alerts to let them know when the latest drops are live, and get exclusive access to sales and promotions before anyone else.