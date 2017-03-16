Buccellati launches on Net-a-Porter

Luxury fine jewellery brand Buccellati has launched on Net-a-Porter, marking the first time the Italian jewellery has been sold via a luxury online retailer, aside from their own standalone stores and own brand e-commerce site.

Net-a-Porter has launched 22 styles from Buccellati’s ‘Macri’, ‘Hawaii’ and ‘Rombi’ collections, which includes an assortment of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in 18 karat yellow, white and rose gold variations, with and without diamonds, ranging in price from 5,000 to 100,000 pounds.

“Founded in 1919, it is an iconic fine jewellery brand with such rich heritage. The ‘Macri’, ‘Hawaii’ and ‘Rombi’ collections all perfectly showcase the incredible detail and skill of the Buccellati Atelier in Milan,” explains Sophie Quy, buyer for fine jewellery at Net-a-Porter. “Each piece displays the most exquisite craftsmanship and quality, which we know our global customers will love.”

Buccellati president and creative director, Andrea Buccellati added: “It is a wonderful new partnership between tradition and contemporary style, combining our unrivalled heritage and craftsmanship with a pioneering platform for luxury brands.

“We are proud to expand our presence with such an influential global e-tailer and present our iconic collections, that we are sure will thrill all Net-a-Porter customers around the world.”