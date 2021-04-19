Bucherer opens new UK flagship boutique in London

Family-run jewellery company Bucherer has opened its new flagship in Covent Garden, London, as it continues its UK expansion.

The 4,000 square foot boutique, set in the arcades of the Royal Opera House, houses Bucherer’s own-brand jewellery and watches, alongside shop-in-shop concepts for brands including Rolex, Omega, and Cartier.

The store also marks the debut of Bucherer’s ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ concept in the UK, which sees it selling second-hand watches. The pre-owned section allows consumers to buy watches that have been authenticated, inspected and certified by a Bucherer watch expert.

courtesy of Bucherer

Bucherer has also unveiled a new store design, described as a “round tour” that allows customers to “wander from room to room via portals and viewpoints, seamlessly moving from one space to the next”. A concept that it adds creates a sense of openness and a “modern, immersive atmosphere” to experience the breadth of the Bucherer proposition.

The jewellery brand’s own range of fine jewellery is a focus of the new flagship with its Peekaboo, B Dimension, Lacrima, Pastello, Variato and range of Solitaires decorating one wall of the boutique.

Next to fine jewellery, a dedicated space has been given to Carl F. Bucherer watches, alongside Bucherer’s Blue collections, offering exclusive limited edition and unique timepieces in the brand’s iconic blue colourway in collaboration with prestigious peers including Audemars Piguet, Blancpain, Panerai and IWC Schaffhausen.

In addition, there is a new shop-in-shop concept offering dedicated boutique spaces for Bucherer’s biggest brands including Rolex, Omega, Cartier and Tudor. Each product world is presented in its own, individual character with Rolex featuring a discreet VIP room for top customers.

courtesy of Bucherer

There is also a new ‘personalised area’ offering further watch brands, including IWC, Panerai, Jaeger LeCoultre, Hublot, Blancpain and Longines in bright display cabinets distinguished by their brand logos.

courtesy of Bucherer

courtesy of Bucherer