Buck Street Market reopens

Camden’s Buck Street Market has reopened after months of closure due to lockdown.

LabTech, the owner of Camden Market, said as of 15 July, 80 percent of the destination's traders will be operating again, followed by its rooftop restaurants on 18 July. It follows the opening of the wider Camden Market on 1 June.

Buck Street Market is a sustainable-focused shopping destination made up of 88 recycled shipping containers. The newly reopened market will feature a number of new social distancing measures, such as a one-way system and hand sanitiser stations.

“It is important we continue to communicate the guidelines we have in place across our estate. Since reopening Camden Market successfully, and now reopening Buck Street Market we are continuing to build momentum for businesses across Camden, while ensuring all our visitors and staff remain safe and secure,” Maggie Milosavljevic, LabTech’s commercial director, said in a statement.

“This has been an unprecedented time for many businesses, and we are proud to be able to welcome back so many traders and consumers at their own pace. As a leading London landlord, we strive to support unique ventures such as Buck Street Market, which provides a great concept for our eco-conscious community; an area we are all increasingly aware of as a result of lockdown.”