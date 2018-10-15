Burberry announces monthly product drops

British heritage label Burberry will be starting a series of surprise monthly product releases. On the 17th of each month, new products will be made available for purchase for 24 hours only on the company’s Instagram and WeChat profiles.

Titled “B Series”, the retail strategy coined by the brand’s new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, aims to “excite customers with new deliveries and frequent communication”, according to a statement issued today. Burberry also informed the releases will vary in scale and availability.

The first drop, set to start on October 17 from 12:00 PM (UK time), will mark the debut of Burberry’s new logo and monogram, unveiled by Tisci in August.

Photo: Burberry Facebook