Burberry launches circularity pop-up at Selfridges

British heritage fashion house Burberry has opened a ‘ReBurberry’ pop-up at luxury department store Selfridges in London to showcase its restoration services.

The ReBurberry pop-up is located in the department store’s ‘ReSelfridges’ destination and will focus on trenches, scarves and leather accessories. It will also offer a range of services to help extend the life of Burberry pieces, with an artisan from Burberry’s Castleford factory in England, home to the trench coat since 1972, on hand to offer repairs, customisation and restoration to customer-owned trench coats.

From March 6 to 13, Burberry will offer a selection of trench coats dating from pre-1999 that have been individually revived by the fashion house’s team of specialist artisans. Each style is individually numbered and features a label that states ‘Proudly Restored by Burberry’ to make each piece a collectable.

There will also be a Scarf Upcycle remake service, where Burberry scarves can be repaired with custom embroidery and darning. This gives customers the chance to give new life to worn styles and create bespoke Burberry pieces.

In addition, Burberry will also be showcasing its Cashmere Refresh service for scarves, which is part of a range of ReBurberry restoration services available at select Burberry stores. The initiative restores the soft finish of cashmere through a specialised process that includes brushing, steaming and misting.