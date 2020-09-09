Burberry launching ‘Animal Kingdom’ pop-ups

Burberry is launching a series of worldwide ‘Animal Kingdom’ pop-ups to celebrate exclusive editions of its signature bags and accessories.

The pop-ups, which the brand stated will be carbon neutral in partnership with Wildlife Works and their REDD+ offset project in the Congo Basin, will feature large-scale sculptures of monkeys, gorillas and birds of paradise, inspired by Thomas Burberry and current chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci’s recognition of the power and symbolism of animals.

The selection of products includes signature Burberry pieces that have been reimagined in exclusive new colourways and styles, including the Burberry Pocket Bag, a structured tote referencing an archive style and the TB Bag, which takes its name and inspiration from Thomas Burberry, with a distinctive clasp featuring his initials.

Other exclusive pieces include silk scarves, card cases, crossbody leather phone cases, jewellery, charms and leather AirPods cases.

To celebrate the global launch, Burberry has partnered with Snapchat to release an in-store gamified experience. By scanning the Snapcodes embedded in the pop-ups, players will be transported into the world of Burberry’s Animal Kingdom and see the animals around them come to life. Players can tap on the toucans to unlock rewards.

Images: courtesy of Burberry