Burberry teams up with Farfetch for global partnership

London - Burberry has launched a new global partnership with luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch, to further expand the British fashion house's international distribution to 150 countries.

The new partnership sees Burberry's technology integrated into the Farfetch API, the platform's operating system so that its entire global inventory will be available through Farfetch's online platform. This integration will strengthen and expand Burberry's current distribution system globally, allowing the luxury fashion house to access more than 150 countries online.

In order to ensure Burberry's brand presence is preserved on Farfetch's platform, the luxury British fashion house is set to work closely alongside the e-commerce platform. Farfetch and Burberry are keen to ensure that the latter's appearance contains a "consistent and curated digital experience" that is reflective of Burberry.

Burberry launches global partnership with Farfetch to reach 150 countries

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Farfetch. Burberry has led the way in digital and this is a natural and significant evolution for us as we seek to reach a young fashion-conscious consumer," said Daniel Heaf, SVP Digital Commerce & Digital Marketing at Burberry in a statement. "We want the digital expression of our brand to represent the very best in brand and product storytelling whether on our own platforms or through our partners, and Farfetch customers globally can now access the full Burberry offer."

The new partnership will also enable Burberry to deepen its relationships with other existing e-commerce partners, as it will pave the way for greater levels of "depth, flexibility and transparency" of Burberry's online inventory and let it reach a bigger cohort of customers."We’re so pleased to welcome Burberry to Farfetch as a direct brand partner," added Giorgio Belloli, Chief Commerical Officer at Farfetch. "Our customers around the world love the brand, and working together means we can make sure lovers of fashion can have access to the greatest selection of Burberry products wherever they are in the world."

To mark the launch of the new partnership, Burberry is set to run a "show to door" delivery service from Farfetch for 24 hours following its February 2018 London Fashion Week show this weekend. A capsule collection of re-issued pieces from the brand's archive and three tote bags will be re-released as part of the runway collection immediately following the show. Burberry's February 2018 show will feature the Rainbow check, the latest re-iteration of the fashion house's symbol. The London Fashion Week show is set to be the final collection presentation from outgoing president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey, who will be leaving the company by the end of this year.

Photos: Courtesy of Burberry