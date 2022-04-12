Burberry to host series of global pop-ups dedicated to its Lola bag

British fashion house Burberry has revealed its first pop-up in a series dedicated to its signature Lola bag, a design envisioned by the luxury label’s creative chief officer Riccardo Tisci.

Launching first at Galeries Lafayette, the pop-ups will each exhibit iconic elements of the brand, including its prominent check pattern and enlarged TB monograms used for padded quilting and displayed alongside oversized gold chains.

An array of Lola bag designs, each complete with a clasp that celebrates the house’s founder Thomas Burberry, will be on display at each of the pop-ups, where new fabrications are also to be available such as a cotton canvas version of the bag.

A variety of styles will additionally be present at the locations, including the Lola bucket bags, satchel bags, bum bag, camera bag and other related accessories.