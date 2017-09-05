Burberry to relocate Knightsbridge store

Luxury British fashion brand Burberry has announced that it is to relocate its Knightsbridge stores into a new four-storey flagship as part of the Knightsbridge Estate K1 development from property developer Chelsfield.

Burberry is the first tenant to be announced for the new development and will see them moving into a new 15,000 square foot flagship at no.1 Sloane Street, which sits on the corner of Brompton Road and Sloane Street. Currently, Burberry has men’s and women’s shops on Brompton Road.

The luxury brand will take one of seven new flagship stores planned by Chelsfield as part of the first phase of redevelopment, which aims to re-establish the area as the home of luxury in London.

Chelsfield chairman Elliott Bernerd said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Burberry, one of the UK’s leading brands, in a partnership that will see the creation of an outstanding new store within The Knightsbridge Estate’s development on the corner of Sloane Street and Brompton Road.

“This builds on a long-standing association between the two companies and epitomises the Chelsfield philosophy of establishing long-term relationships with exceptional and like-minded organisations.”

The K1 development will also include office space, 35 residential rental apartments and new garden space.

Image: courtesy of Chelsfield