Burberry unveils new luxury concept with Paris flagship

Burberry has opened a new Paris flagship on the Rue Saint-Honoré debuting its new global luxury design concept in the region.

The three-story flagship, located in the heart of Paris’ luxury design district, offers a luxury concept that connects Burberry’s past, present and future while celebrating the brand’s founder, Thomas Burberry, who opened his first international store over 100 years ago in the French capital.

Commenting on the opening, Gianluca Flore, chief commercial officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “We’re very excited to welcome our customers to our new flagship store on Rue Saint-Honoré. The store represents all that we stand for as a brand – being authentic, bold and creative – and we look forward to inspiring our customers with a truly elevated British luxury experience in this iconic setting.”

Image: Burberry

The store has been designed in collaboration with architect Vincenzo de Cotiis and takes inspiration from the evolution of the signature Burberry check, from the use of the core colours including beige, black, white and red, as well as the check design showcased through mirrored ceilings with intersecting metallic grids and roaming tiled chequerboard floors.

There are also a variety of textures used throughout the flagship, from concrete and ceramics to high-gloss finishes, juxtaposing brutalist elements with luxurious materials to create a modern feel.

“This Paris opening writes a new chapter of Burberry’s timeless story,” explains de Cotiis. “Uninterrupted checks and warm tones create a place where all the senses are stimulated. Just as all great tales come with a labyrinth, the intersections of lines and geometries bring dynamism to the environment, where people become the protagonists of this contemporary Burberry story.”

Image: Burberry

The ground floor has been designed as a pure and bright space to act as an “illuminating gallery-style backdrop,” to its latest collections, explains the luxury fashion house, and features a unique hand-painted, recycled fibreglass sculpture by de Cotiis at the entrance.

Burberry accessories are the focal point of the ground floor, while menswear is on the first floor, and the store’s largest retail space on the second floor is dedicated to the brand’s women’s ready-to-wear and footwear collections.

The third and final floor has been designed as a unique apartment to offer a “bespoke and elevated luxury in-house experience,” to its VIP clients.

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry