Buyer regret costs UK consumers billions

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
-
Buyers regret could be costing UK consumers up to 25 billion pounds a year, according to a study by Cambridge University.
The survey conducted by Cambridge University researchers Alexandra Skelton and Julian M. Allwood and published in the scientific journal Ecological Economics, reveals that 82 percent of adults in the UK have regretted a purchase at some point in their lives, with 67 percent stating that they had regretted a purchase in the last year.
The study showcased ‘regret purchases’ across 20 product groups, with post-purchase regret being particularly higher for clothing and footwear, with 60 percent of the 2,000 people surveyed regretting purchasing an item of clothing or footwear in their life, and 40 percent within the past year.
Of those that regretted a purchase they blamed others including partners, other family members and even friends, and surprisingly, men were 13 percent more likely to regret purchases than women.
The study estimates that the annual expenditure on regretted purchases could range between 5 and 25 billion pounds, the equivalent to 2-10 percent of annual consumer spending on goods in the UK. Such purchases could cost UK households up to 1,040 pounds every year.
More news
Most read
-
Best Of: FashionUnited's Interviews from 2016
-
2016: The Year in Fashion Snapshots
-
Debenhams faces online backlash after soaking homeless man on Boxing Day
-
Best Of: FashionUnited's Top 6 Series from 2016
-
Sports Direct set to sell Dunlop for 112 million pounds
-
Victoria Beckham said to receive OBE
-
Iconix Brand Group sells Sharper Image for 100 million dollars
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent