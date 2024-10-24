By Rotation to open ‘largest-ever’ rental pop-up in London

Rental platform By Rotation is taking to the physical retail market with what it said will be “the world’s largest-ever fashion rental pop-up” set to open in Mayfair, London.

The opening will come as part of the company’s five year anniversary and is associated with Westminster City Council’s Meanwhile On project, designed to support innovative brands through the provision of “high-profile retail spaces”.

The store, dubbed ‘House of ByRo’, was therefore offered rent-free to By Rotation, which was selected to participate in the scheme from over 800 applicants, and will be backed by both project delivery partner Someday Studios and landlord Royal London Asset Management.

House of ByRo pop-up. Credits: By Rotation.

Spanning a five-story space, the site is to house looks from a number of hand-picked brands available to rent, including Self-Portrait, 16Arlington and Khanums, as well as pieces from celebrity wardrobes, such as that of Helen Mirren, Ellie Goulding and Chrissy Rutherford.

In celebration of luxury menswear brand Huntsman’s 175th anniversary, the store will also exclusively feature bespoke tailoring and on-of-a-kind designs for rental. By Rotation said it further plans to use the space as a location for workshops and events to celebrate its own community.

Speaking on the pop-up, which will run until December 31, By Rotation’s founder and CEO, Eshita Kabra-Davies said: “It’s a milestone that truly reflects how far our community has come, and I’m thrilled to bring this immersive, five-story space to life. This pop-up is not only a celebration of fashion rental but also a chance for our community to connect, discover unique pieces, and embrace a more sustainable way of dressing.”