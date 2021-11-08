C&A completes modernisation of first 200 stores

C&A has completed the modernisation of 200 of its stores across Europe.

The modernisation is part of C&A’s push to invest in its stores. The upgrades stores now include an improved customer service, strong focus on denim and the introduction of a variety of sustainable items. The brand plans on having modernised 400 stores by the end of February 2022, along with another 350 after that.

Emphasising on its sustainability credentials, the brand has placed messages around the store, in order to draw a customer’s attention towards the eco-friendly clothing on display. The new C&A logo has also been updated on the outside of the stores, and the denim area now includes a range of products, alongside fit rails and mannequins that inform customers about new fits and leg forms.

“Our stores and teams are at the heart of our omni-channel approach,” said Eric Brenninkmeijer, chief clusters and countries officer at C&A. “We want visitors to enjoy themselves and feel inspired to spend time in them.”

The stores will also now contain free Wi-Fi, QR codes on price tags and a Click and Collect program. This reflects C&A’s ongoing omni-channel approach, with customers able to shop in both physical and online stores.